Show Your Pooch Some Extra Love And Head Out To This Pet Spa!

Pet Stores

Red Paws Pet Spa & Shop

Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

29-A, 1st Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Professional dog spa and a great collection of products for dogs & cats. One pitstop to fulfil your furry friend's needs! So go check them out for their incredible services!

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Pets

