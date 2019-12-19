Guys, Philocaly Will Be Your Best Man This Wedding Season

Philocaly is a menswear store that does bespoke wedding wear, formal clothing, and accessories for men. Clean, custom cuts, style tips, and attention to detail all fall under their umbrella of expertise. This minimalistic and geometry driven design language is reflected in their store layout as well and that makes shopping with them a complete delight.

From full suits (of all kinds) to shirts, trousers, and jackets, Philocaly will custom-make any and all kinds of formal wear, including wedding ensembles. And since no look is complete without accessories, you can pick from their wide selection of bow ties, ties, printed pocket squares, and cufflinks (Hello, dapper gentlemen!). Prices for the suits start at INR 16,500.

Lovers of all things ethnic should check out Philocaly's beautiful cotton and silk kurtas that are perfect for a day event. And the extensive range of jacquard and silk tanchoi sherwanis will leave you spoilt for choice. Prices for the kurtas and sherwanis start at INR 6,500 and INR 25,000, respectively.

If you don't have an exact outfit in mind, then that’s okay too. Pop into their Shahpur Jat store and tell them what you’re looking for. They’re happy to make recommendations and provide fabric swatches (more than 20,000) and look books for you to skim through. From Giza cotton to Benarasi silk, the fabric comes from across the globe. They stock Dmodot and Fellmonger shoes as well and they’re happy to tell you which shoes to pair with what suit.

Philocaly is open from 11 AM - 8 PM from Monday to Saturday and 1 PM - 8 PM on Sunday. Hauz Khas is the nearest metro station.