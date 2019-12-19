Guys, Philocaly Will Be Your Best Man This Wedding Season

img-gallery-featured
Clothing Stores

Philocaly

Shahpur Jat, New Delhi
4.7

50, Fashion Street, Shahpurjat, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Philocaly is a menswear store that does bespoke wedding wear, formal clothing, and accessories for men. Clean, custom cuts, style tips, and attention to detail all fall under their umbrella of expertise. This minimalistic and geometry driven design language is reflected in their store layout as well and that makes shopping with them a complete delight.

From full suits (of all kinds) to shirts, trousers, and jackets, Philocaly will custom-make any and all kinds of formal wear, including wedding ensembles. And since no look is complete without accessories, you can pick from their wide selection of bow ties, ties, printed pocket squares, and cufflinks (Hello, dapper gentlemen!). Prices for the suits start at INR 16,500.

Lovers of all things ethnic should check out Philocaly's beautiful cotton and silk kurtas that are perfect for a day event. And the extensive range of jacquard and silk tanchoi sherwanis will leave you spoilt for choice. Prices for the kurtas and sherwanis start at INR 6,500 and INR 25,000, respectively.

If you don't have an exact outfit in mind, then that’s okay too. Pop into their Shahpur Jat store and tell them what you’re looking for. They’re happy to make recommendations and provide fabric swatches (more than 20,000) and look books for you to skim through. From Giza cotton to Benarasi silk, the fabric comes from across the globe. They stock Dmodot and Fellmonger shoes as well and they’re happy to tell you which shoes to pair with what suit.

Philocaly is open from 11 AM - 8 PM from Monday to Saturday and 1 PM - 8 PM on Sunday. Hauz Khas is the nearest metro station.

What Could Be Better

The customisation possibilities at Philocaly are almost endless. We really didn't find anything that they could do better.

Pro-Tip

Philocaly is a busy store and their attention to detail means that your final outfit may take more than 10 days to get ready. So we recommend not leaving your wedding outfits to the last minute and heading to Philocaly's store ASAP.

PS: They have a flat 40% off right now on some selected items.

Clothing Stores

Philocaly

Shahpur Jat, New Delhi
4.7

50, Fashion Street, Shahpurjat, New Delhi

image-map-default