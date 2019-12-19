Phonebooth Café is a fresher and vibrant take on the café scenario around Delhi University, serving you the best chilli chicken, and cakes & pies turned into shakes.
Phonebooth Café for Nacho Chaat and Aam Panna Mojito
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: G.T.B. NAGAR
Shortcut
Eat
Nacho Chaat, Chilli Chicken, Caribbean Chicken Pizza
Drink
Aam Panna Mojito, Red Velvet Shake, Blueberry Pie Shake
Winning
For the beautiful paintings of British streets on the walls
Fresh Mesh
The place is bound to catch your eye, with its red phone booth. The aim was to recreate a British street-side café, indoors, which, we feel, they succeeded in doing – a little seating arrangement that brings you closer to people, windows on one of the walls {which actually make you feel that someone probably lives on the other side} and a huge, beautiful painting on the opposite wall depicting the street scenario of Britain. They’ve also converted the area under the staircase into a phone booth-cum-cabin – much kitsch.
Not at All Phoney
The chilli chicken here is how a “Chinjabi” chilli chicken should be – super crisp, without too many veggies, and perfectly spiced. Another gem here is their Nacho Chaat. It is a Mumbai-meets-Mexico style dish that plays with your mind, giving you a taste of bhelpuri, but infused with nachos.
The Sriracha Chicken Panini is mildly flavoured and a good option for sandwich lovers. Panko Crusted Fish with Lime Tartar is their lovely take on fish and chips.
Their pizzas are also worth trying. The Dragon Kiss {chilli chicken/paneer with bell peppers, chillies, pickled onions, Sichuan peppercorn sauce} and Caribbean Chicken {West Indies style jerk chicken with jalapenos, mushroom, peppers and garlic} are fabulous. The Caribbean one could have done with a little more seasoning.
End your meal with the Triple Chocolate Walnut Cake {a slice of vanilla cake topped with dark, milk & white chocolate chunks and crushed walnuts} served with vanilla ice cream. Best.
#LBBTip
You must order the Aam Panna Mojito while dining here. It’s not on the menu but definitely, should be. They also have a stunning Red Velvet Shake.
Timings: 11.30am-11.30pm
