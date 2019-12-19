Phonebooth Café for Nacho Chaat and Aam Panna Mojito

The chilli chicken here is how a “Chinjabi” chilli chicken should be – super crisp, without too many veggies, and perfectly spiced. Another gem here is their Nacho Chaat. It is a Mumbai-meets-Mexico style dish that plays with your mind, giving you a taste of bhelpuri, but infused with nachos.

The Sriracha Chicken Panini is mildly flavoured and a good option for sandwich lovers. Panko Crusted Fish with Lime Tartar is their lovely take on fish and chips.

Their pizzas are also worth trying. The Dragon Kiss {chilli chicken/paneer with bell peppers, chillies, pickled onions, Sichuan peppercorn sauce} and Caribbean Chicken {West Indies style jerk chicken with jalapenos, mushroom, peppers and garlic} are fabulous. The Caribbean one could have done with a little more seasoning.

End your meal with the Triple Chocolate Walnut Cake {a slice of vanilla cake topped with dark, milk & white chocolate chunks and crushed walnuts} served with vanilla ice cream. Best.