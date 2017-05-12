A Photo On A Greek Island Or An Italian Pizzeria Can Happen Right Here In Delhi!

We know how difficult it is to get the right picture especially because, creepy smiles and awkward hands come in the way. Not to mention, there might always be an absent-minded cyclist {or a burger-eating person} photobombing if you’re looking to shoot on the streets for an authentic feel.

This is why, this backdrop-packed location where there are no obstructions is great. Being alone with the photographer in these super scenic set-ups also creates a sense of ease and camaraderie. Now meet the aptly named, The Perfect Location, a place with all of the above.