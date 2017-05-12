Close to the Faridabad toll exists a massive location that’s been tailored for all kinds of shoots. This three-acre space, called The Perfect Location, doesn’t just have lawns and props but also beautiful backdrops that range from a Texas Ranch to a vineyard and even a slice of Santorini where you and bae {or your girl squad or mumma papa} can create all those picture-perfect moments.
A Photo On A Greek Island Or An Italian Pizzeria Can Happen Right Here In Delhi!
Shortcut
Goodbye Pesky Photobombers
We know how difficult it is to get the right picture especially because, creepy smiles and awkward hands come in the way. Not to mention, there might always be an absent-minded cyclist {or a burger-eating person} photobombing if you’re looking to shoot on the streets for an authentic feel.
This is why, this backdrop-packed location where there are no obstructions is great. Being alone with the photographer in these super scenic set-ups also creates a sense of ease and camaraderie. Now meet the aptly named, The Perfect Location, a place with all of the above.
Shoot At Sight
The place is well-equipped with a make up room and indoor and outdoor areas. This leaves a lot of scope for improvisation whether you’re looking to go cray and paint a wall yourself, pose in a dreamy picnic tent or just get some shots in a garden. We’re so chuffed that there’s literally one place to rule them all. Family shoot if your parents are celebrating their 25th or a pre-wedding album for your bridezilla roommate from the hostel, it’ll all get sorted.
Now go introduce your nit picky photographer friends to this gem so they can take their time on perfecting every frame.
Find more about the prices and backdrops here.
Comments (0)