Bookmark This Place Some Amazing Quick Bites In Hudson Lane!

Judge & Jury is one of the best lounges in Hudson Lane. They have damn beautiful rooftop seating and the service is also pretty quick and efficient. We ordered. Oreo Shake: Chilled, thick, sweet shake. Jury's fruit punch: Light pinkish drink tasted like roohafza. But it was really good. Signature champagne: Amazing presentation with 3 orange pieces, pomegranate seeds & mint leaves on the top. Tasted normal though. Jury's virgin mojito: Simple and sweet Jhakta Mary: Do try this amazing drink. It sounds weird but this is the best one I had. The drink served in a thick small glass with the salt and red chilli powder all over at the glass edge. The drink tastes amazing. S T A R T E R S: Cheese garlic bread: Hot, soft, cheesy but not too cheesy. Tandoori soya chaap: Spicy, soft, good in size served with onions and spicy green chutney. Paneer tikka: Amazing presentation and it tastes very elegant. The paneer was very soft and had great flavours. Mutton kebab: Flavoured, intense, very soft served with green chutney. Loved em. Chicken malai tikka: The best tikka I have had. The taste was amazing and the pieces were firm and amazing. Tandoori chicken: Spicy, firm and tasty. Cheese broccoli: Healthy option for veg. Good source of protein though. Chicken Pizza: Tasty pizza with cheese and chicken pieces on the top. Veg pizza: Fully covered with cheese and veggies. Red sauce pasta: Very tasty pasta served with garlic bread. M A I N_C O U R S E: Paneer lababdaar: Good portion size and was good. Butter chicken: Kinda sweet Chicken, can be improvised. Mutton Rogan Josh: The best you can have with butter naan and rice. Dal Makhani: Simple yet amazing dal Makhani. Streamed rice Bread: Butter naan. Desserts: Brownie with ice cream: Soft brownie with lots of ice cream on top Happy ending