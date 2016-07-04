Picture-Perfect Offbeat Accommodations For Your Weekend Getaway

If your ideal travel plan includes stargazing, escaping civilisation, unearthing wilderness and relaxing in the lap of the nature, you will love all that we’ve found. MyTravelPie {inspired from the bird Magpie, which collects unique objects} is a website that curates offbeat accommodations, homestays, eco-lodges and boutique hotels; far away from human intervention and right in the midst of nature. They also appoint a Chief Exploration Officer for all your trips, to accompany you and ensure a smooth experience.

Looking to escape to the perfect weekend getaway? Here are some handy recommendations.

Baragarh Villa, Manali

Perhaps the most tourist-ey destination in north India, Manali may seem like been-there-done-that kinda destination, but if you’re looking to avoid the town and enjoy the lush green beauty of Himachal Pradesh, check out Baragarh Villa, situated around 17 kms away from the city. Overlooking the majestic Himalayan range and the Beas river, this is an ideal destination, especially right now. The four-bedroom, luxurious stone villa will calm your senses and offer some much needed inner peace.

Where: Baragarh Estate, Village Gurdorh, District Kullu

Price: INR 6,050 per night

Dwarika Residency, Shelapani

Ever saw a tiny hut on top of a hill and fantasised about owning it? We have. Amidst apple orchards and pine trees, situated near Shimla, with high ceiling, big windows, a fireplace, wooden staircase, four bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom and a library overlooking the Himalayan expanse, Dwarika Residency is a home that will make your fantasy come true {even if just for a weekend}.

Where: Mandhol, Himachal Pradesh

Price: INR 18,000 per night

The Himalayan Village, Kasol

Situated in the Parvati Valley and overlooking the Parvati river with dense deodar trees in the backdrop, the Himalayan Village in Kasol is built in the ancient Kathkuniya style {dry stacking stones and wood without cement}. With eight cottages and two Machan-style rooms, private sitting areas, spa, and delectable food, the resort brings alive a rustic charm amidst the breathtaking view. What’s more? The place is pet friendly {yay}.

Where: Kailash Nagar, Kasol, Parvati Valley, Distt. Kullu

Price: INR 7,255 upwards

Chhani Churani, Near Chakrata

Surrounded by pine, oak and rhododendron forest and perched at an altitude of 8000 ft, the Chhani Churani is a stone built set-up of six cottages. Head here to rediscover yourself and enjoy some local pahari flavour.

Where: Chakrata – Mussoorie Road, Chakrata

Price: INR 3,700 per night

Cottage In Hills, Bhimtal

Wake up to melodious chirping of thousands of birds, catch a fish or two in the lake, cycle your way to the town, immerse yourself in a book overlooking the mountains or sleep under millions of stars, the Cottage in Bhimtal, with its rustic charms and modish amenities, is a great weekend getaway.

Where: Rawat Gaon, Bhimtal

Price: INR 7,000 per night

Jilling Terraces, Nainital

Nainital is a perfect weekend getaway destination, if not for the fact that you are most likely to find almost the whole of Delhi there. That’s why the 80 year old Jilling Terraces, perched amidst acres of greenery, surrounded by dense foliage and set against the backdrop of Nanda devi, is an ideal weekend getaway, being quite a bit away from the noise of the city life.

Where: Bhatelia – Dhanachuli Bhimtal Road, South Gola Range, Nainital

Price: INR 10,770 per night

Raj Niwas Palace, Dholpur

If living life king-size is your jam, the Raj Niwas Palace with its lush green lawns, Dutch and European décor, royal hospitality and superlative comfort will sound very enticing. Located near Agra, the palace has eight palatial rooms and 18 private pool villas. Head here for some royal indulgence.

Where: Nihal Ganj, Dholpur, Rajasthan

Price: INR 8,000 per night

Punjabiyat, Amritsar

A farm stay near Amritsar, Punjabiyat offers a chance to experience the rural life of Punjab with its green farmlands, authentic Punjabi culture and mud cottages. You can enjoy the nearby festivals, take tonga and tractor rides, splash in the tube wells, or enjoy the  lip-smacking Punjabi delicacies on their menu.

Where: Village Gunopur, Gurdaspur, Punjab

Price: INR 7,999 per night

So where are you heading this weekend? Tell us in the comments below!

To explore more offbeat accommodations, adventure lodges, wellness retreats, luxury camps and jungle resorts, check out My Travel Pie’s website here.

This story is in association with MyTravelPie.com

