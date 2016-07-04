Picture-Perfect Offbeat Accommodations For Your Weekend Getaway

If your ideal travel plan includes stargazing, escaping civilisation, unearthing wilderness and relaxing in the lap of the nature, you will love all that we’ve found. MyTravelPie {inspired from the bird Magpie, which collects unique objects} is a website that curates offbeat accommodations, homestays, eco-lodges and boutique hotels; far away from human intervention and right in the midst of nature. They also appoint a Chief Exploration Officer for all your trips, to accompany you and ensure a smooth experience.

Looking to escape to the perfect weekend getaway? Here are some handy recommendations.