Epic Salmon Sushi & Thin-Crust Pizza In West Delhi? Here's Where They're At

West Delhi doesn't have a lot of pan-Asian eateries and the number of places doing good sushi is even less. Which is why we love Pikkle all the more.

The restaurant is huge, has interiors decorated in tones of wine and dark green, and has an overall fine-dining vibe. It's the kind of place that's perfect for celebratory family dinners or slightly fancy date nights or gatherings.

Our excuse to check it out? Our love for sushi. We tried the Smoked Salmon Sushi here, which was the freshest, most filling and perfectly-balanced sushi we've had in a while. If you're someone who has never tried sushi (but wants to), Pikkle's would definitely be a safe bet. chicken pan-seared dim sum and Cajun Spiced Chicken Pizza are some of the other things we tried here.

While the dimsum were juicy and came with a choice of three flavourful dips, it is the pizza that really impressed us. Light, thin-crust (the kind you'll have to roll and eat) and loaded with cheese and chicken chunks, this pizza is what sealed our love affair with Pikkle (and pizza, of course).