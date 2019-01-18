Tired of doing the same old things? Take a break from your regular nights out and check out these four spots to squeeze in a game of bowling.
Pin & Tonic: Enjoy An Epic Game Of Bowling At These 4 Alleys In Delhi NCR
Yes Minister
Yes Minister stands where Essex Farms once was, except, instead of pleasing after-school groups of students, it now targets a slightly older crowd. While the décor has changed, and they now serve delicious food and strong cocktails, the bowling alley remains the same. Memories of our childhood come flashing back as we watch our friends despairingly miss that 7-10 split. At least this time they have a drink to drown their sorrows.
#LBBTip: They also have a mechanical bull.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Amoeba
With over 20 facilities country-wide, Amoeba is a game centre franchise. Their spot in Gurgaon offers patrons a variety of gaming options. Primary among them is bowling, of course, but they also have kids’ rides, quintessential air hockey, party area, video games and racing games.
- Upwards: ₹ 200
Glued Reloaded
For hardcore bowlers (or night owls) among us, Glued Reloaded is the place to go. Opening as early as 9am and closing as late as 4am, it is the perfect spot to put in hours of bowling practice. While they don’t serve alcohol, they offer a variety of other entertainment options such as table tennis, pool and snooker tables, a gaming arcade, and a PlayStation. They even have a small theatre you can rent for private movie screenings!
Smaaash
Smaaash is one of the most popular entertainment centres in the city. Apart from cricket, 9D extreme theatre, and arcade and VR games, a crowd favourite here is also bowling. It also helps that they've got outlets across Delhi NCR (two in Gurgaon, one each in Noida and Vasant Kunj).
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Comments (0)