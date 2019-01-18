Pin & Tonic: Enjoy An Epic Game Of Bowling At These 4 Alleys In Delhi NCR

Yes Minister stands where Essex Farms once was, except, instead of pleasing after-school groups of students, it now targets a slightly older crowd. While the décor has changed, and they now serve delicious food and strong cocktails, the bowling alley remains the same. Memories of our childhood come flashing back as we watch our friends despairingly miss that 7-10 split. At least this time they have a drink to drown their sorrows.

#LBBTip: They also have a mechanical bull.