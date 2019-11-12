When In Lodhi, Drop By This Stunning Outlet For Their Yum Asian Food!

Ping's Café Orient: This cafe has made me realize that I have not explored Lodhi Road at all. The entrance to the cafe and the next moment I was amazed by the ambience, beauty and the crowd. The staffs are courteous and very friendly. They bring you fritters with Black bean jam and Sambal. It was a welcoming gesture. My friend had who accompanied me had already experienced their service before so she knew the place well and so she had ordered for both of us and we got to taste - Black pepper pork bao - Presentation and taste was top notch - Fiery Asian bbq chicken - loved the fiery chicken - Udon noodles - different and good - Nasi Goreng - you get options for skewers like whether to opt for chicken or pork. - Tiger prawns - it was fine - Crispy fried honey noodles with ice cream - I had it for the first time and I loved the crunchiness and the sweetness.