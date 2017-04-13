Eat Spring Rolls For Dessert At Ping's Cafe Orient

Ping's Cafe Orient

New Delhi, Delhi
13, Main Market, 3rd Ave Road, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

This dessert, {don't let the "spring roll" fool you} is what works for my occasional sweet tooth, and is the perfect happy ending to a meal at Ping's by PCO. Plus, it's served with a scoop of ice-cream and no one ever said no to that.

Have it after you're done with your meal, the warm spring rolls taste best with the cold ice cream.

This place has great staff and service, there's a button for you to ping your server and have them show up immediately, so no more of the 'waving hands' and 'please make eye-contact with me' moments while placing your orders!

