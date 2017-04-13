This dessert, {don't let the "spring roll" fool you} is what works for my occasional sweet tooth, and is the perfect happy ending to a meal at Ping's by PCO. Plus, it's served with a scoop of ice-cream and no one ever said no to that.
Eat Spring Rolls For Dessert At Ping's Cafe Orient
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: JORBAGH
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip
Have it after you're done with your meal, the warm spring rolls taste best with the cold ice cream.
Anything Else
This place has great staff and service, there's a button for you to ping your server and have them show up immediately, so no more of the 'waving hands' and 'please make eye-contact with me' moments while placing your orders!
