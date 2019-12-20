Pink Floyd Fans, This Hotel In Pushkar Will Help You Come Back To Life

That’s what this hotel intends to do. If you want to get lost, this place is ideal. They don’t really have deals and packages; it’s mostly just for that Floyd fan in you and the fact that it’s desirably close to Pushkar Lake. The rooms at the hotel are all named after albums that Pink Floyd has released in the past. So you can chose your favourite album {or a room with a view} and stay there.

The hotel offers an amazing and serene view of Pushkar from their terrace. So you can sip your chai while staring at the sun setting. Their food is quite average so we would not relly recommend it but definitely go for their special lassi, it’s delicious.

For booking etc. you can visit their Facebook page.