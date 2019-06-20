The ambience and the beauty of the place are just perfect at Ama Cafe. It is decorated in such style that everything looks natural. The place is perfect for clicks. Service and the quality food they serve makes it a perfect place within budget. You can roam around the place as well. There's Tibetan market and temple as well where you can capture happy moments and can get know about their lifestyle and culture.
Ama Cafe Is A Pretty Spot For Perfect Snaps And Amazing Food
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: VISHWAVIDYALAYA
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group
