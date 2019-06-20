Ama Cafe Is A Pretty Spot For Perfect Snaps And Amazing Food

Cafes

AMA Cafe

Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

House 6, New Colony, Majnu Ka Tila, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

The ambience and the beauty of the place are just perfect at Ama Cafe. It is decorated in such style that everything looks natural. The place is perfect for clicks. Service and the quality food they serve makes it a perfect place within budget. You can roam around the place as well. There's Tibetan market and temple as well where you can capture happy moments and can get know about their lifestyle and culture.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group

