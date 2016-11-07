#LBBPicks: Breakfast Date Spots Under 999

Breakfast in bed might sound romantic, but it still involves one person slaving away in the kitchen at the crack of dawn. To make sure it’s not just one partner reaping the fruit, we suggest you plan a breakfast date with bae where both of you can gorge on pancakes together. Also, these outings won’t cost you your kidney.

All American Diner

Bring your pick-up truck sized appetite and grab yourself one of the beautiful wrought iron chairs overlooking the lawn. Everything from muffins to pancakes and French toast, to waffles and eggs are delish and there’s always fresh juice/tea/coffee/malt shakes to wash it down.

Timings: 7:45am – 10:45am

The All American Diner

India Habitat Centre, Ground Floor, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi

Roots Cafe In The Park

This Gurgaon version of Cafe Lota has amazing things to offer between eggs, chila and French press coffee. We’ve heard regulars sing praises of the Railway Masala Omlette and the egg bhurji on toast.

South Indian food in super healthy versions is also available here.

Timings: All day

Roots - Cafe In The Park

Near Rajiv Gandhi Renewable Energy Park, Leisure Valley, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Smokehouse Deli {Khan Market}

For a market that comes to life by late afternoon, this one starts serving up a mind-boggling variety of omelettes rather early. This is also one of those places where the health-conscious can get granola and fresh fruits while the calorie-ignorer can get sausages, buttery croissant and bacon.

Timings: All day

Smoke House Deli

17, 1st Floor, Khan Market, New Delhi

Chaayos

These outlets might not be the quietest but we’re assuming you’re not planning on “let’s-talk-future” discussions on an early morning date, anyway. So, while at Chaayos, you can pick from modest sandwiches, wraps, typical bun preparations and lots and lots of chai.

Timings: Check the timings of the outlet you plan to visit here

Chaayos

DLF Galaxy IT Park, Sector 62, Noida

Brown Sugar {GK 1}

This particular branch opens at 8am so it’s a great place to hit up if you’ve pulled an all-nighter or are just an early riser. Gobble up sandwiches and go with their cold coffee, we’d say.

Timings: It has brekkie options all day long.

Brown Sugar

M-73, M Block Market, Greater Kailash 1, New Delhi

Diggin

This cute little cafe starts serving hungry students from 8:30am onwards and has crepes, eggs, sandwiches and yummy sides like hash browns, bacon, sausages and more to accompany your choice of eggs.

If you’re young {and cheap} at heart and appreciate the decor as much as the dressings, this is ideal.

Timings: 8:30am-12pm

Diggin

Anand Lok Shopping Centre, Shop 1 & 2, Opp. Gargi College, Anand Lok, New Delhi

Bangla Foods

When hunger gets the better of us, nothing satisfies as much as desi khaana. We swear by their bhatura chola and badam milk. But you can also try south Indian or very Indianised sandwiches.

Timings: Really? Chaat and desi grub all day!

Bangla Foods

111-113, Bangla Sahib Marg, Near Gole Market, Gole Market, New Delhi

Saravana Bhavan

This is for lovers who rank gooey upmas over gooey hearts. Don’t go here hoping for a peaceful time but only if you’re looking at a quick morning outing to pep you up for office.

It’s table turnover is legendary and their dosas, idlis, vadas everything in between is plain awesome. We-time over filter coffee? Hell yeah!

Saravana Bhavan

P-13/90, Connaught Circus, Block B, Connaught Place, New Delhi

