Breakfast in bed might sound romantic, but it still involves one person slaving away in the kitchen at the crack of dawn. To make sure it’s not just one partner reaping the fruit, we suggest you plan a breakfast date with bae where both of you can gorge on pancakes together. Also, these outings won’t cost you your kidney.
#LBBPicks: Breakfast Date Spots Under 999
All American Diner
Bring your pick-up truck sized appetite and grab yourself one of the beautiful wrought iron chairs overlooking the lawn. Everything from muffins to pancakes and French toast, to waffles and eggs are delish and there’s always fresh juice/tea/coffee/malt shakes to wash it down.
Timings: 7:45am – 10:45am
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Roots Cafe In The Park
This Gurgaon version of Cafe Lota has amazing things to offer between eggs, chila and French press coffee. We’ve heard regulars sing praises of the Railway Masala Omlette and the egg bhurji on toast.
South Indian food in super healthy versions is also available here.
Timings: All day
- Price for two: ₹ 750
Smokehouse Deli {Khan Market}
For a market that comes to life by late afternoon, this one starts serving up a mind-boggling variety of omelettes rather early. This is also one of those places where the health-conscious can get granola and fresh fruits while the calorie-ignorer can get sausages, buttery croissant and bacon.
Timings: All day
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
Chaayos
These outlets might not be the quietest but we’re assuming you’re not planning on “let’s-talk-future” discussions on an early morning date, anyway. So, while at Chaayos, you can pick from modest sandwiches, wraps, typical bun preparations and lots and lots of chai.
Timings: Check the timings of the outlet you plan to visit here.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Brown Sugar {GK 1}
This particular branch opens at 8am so it’s a great place to hit up if you’ve pulled an all-nighter or are just an early riser. Gobble up sandwiches and go with their cold coffee, we’d say.
Timings: It has brekkie options all day long.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Diggin
This cute little cafe starts serving hungry students from 8:30am onwards and has crepes, eggs, sandwiches and yummy sides like hash browns, bacon, sausages and more to accompany your choice of eggs.
If you’re young {and cheap} at heart and appreciate the decor as much as the dressings, this is ideal.
Timings: 8:30am-12pm
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Bangla Foods
When hunger gets the better of us, nothing satisfies as much as desi khaana. We swear by their bhatura chola and badam milk. But you can also try south Indian or very Indianised sandwiches.
Timings: Really? Chaat and desi grub all day!
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Saravana Bhavan
This is for lovers who rank gooey upmas over gooey hearts. Don’t go here hoping for a peaceful time but only if you’re looking at a quick morning outing to pep you up for office.
It’s table turnover is legendary and their dosas, idlis, vadas everything in between is plain awesome. We-time over filter coffee? Hell yeah!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
