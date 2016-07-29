All The Right Notes: Places To Catch A Live Gig In Delhi

If you’re not really a fan of the Punjabi and Bollywood music scene in Delhi, and live acts are more your thing, head to these spots in the city for a good time. From electronic and rock to acoustic and jazz, they have it all.

Summer House Cafe

We’re sure you know this place already {considering I’ve met half of Delhi here}. A popular pick for many, you can catch the best of the best churning out some crazy sets here, and it is also a great place to socialise and have fun.

Where: First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park

Timings: 12pm – 1am

Contact: +91 9810200780

AntiSocial

One place that has always had my heart, antiSocial is known for quality music, and has grown to become a place loved by both musicians and music lovers. Meant for a more discerning crowd, you will never see them play anything even close to Bollywood melodies.

Where: 9-A & 12, Hauz Khas Village

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park

Timings: 9am – 1am

Contact: +91 7838652039

Piano Man Jazz Club

An artist-focussed space, this place stays true to its name and hosts brilliant live music performances. Promoting both established and new talent, it is a great space for performers and enthusiasts, and is a must-visit if you’re into jazz.

Where: B-6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, Opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park

Timings: 12pm – 3pm; 7pm – 12.30am

Contact: 011 41315181

Hard Rock Cafe

Don’t fret! This isn’t just for hard rock lovers. The space caters to almost every music taste with a frequent line-up of musicians. A name synonymous with good music and a good time, you should bookmark this specially for the weekend gigs.

Where: M 110, First Floor, DLF Place, Saket

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar

Timings: 12pm – 1am

Contact: 011 47158888

