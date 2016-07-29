All The Right Notes: Places To Catch A Live Gig In Delhi

We’re sure you know this place already {considering I’ve met half of Delhi here}. A popular pick for many, you can catch the best of the best churning out some crazy sets here, and it is also a great place to socialise and have fun.

Where: First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place, Hauz Khas

Nearest Metro Station: Green Park

Timings: 12pm – 1am

Contact: +91 9810200780

Find them on Facebook here.