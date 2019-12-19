When In Jaipur, You Have To Check Out This Amazing Heritage Hotel!

If you're going to Jaipur then you should experience staying at this heritage hotel. Fort Chandragupt is like a very pretty and aesthetic fort and it would be amazing to have those royal vibes. As soon as I entered this place I felt as if I've come to some Maharaja's palace. They have a great pool and a great restaurant with a lot of good options in buffet. Also, they have a bar. The rooms are very comfortable and warm. The washrooms are good as well (they have those vintage bathtubs). Their services are splendid. The location of this place is also very good directly behind Sindhi camp. They have a beautiful back yard and parking facility is also available.