Planning To Chop Your Tresses & Sport A Bob? You Can Donate Your Hair Here

Our hair is a significant part of our appearance and adds a lot of confidence and character to our personality and self-image. While we’re naturally blessed with normal hair growth and good health, there are many who aren’t. There are multiple organisations in our country that work towards awareness about hair donation and manufacturing wigs for cancer patients and survivors, and for patients of auto-immune diseases that don’t let hair grow on their bodies.

Well, the next time you cut your hair short, you could make sure a person not only gets a wig made of natural hair, but also a ton of confidence with it. ‘Hair For Hope’, an Indian organisation, handweaves the hair into the wigs, so they need a donation of at least 12 inches. However, if you don’t have that much to donate, there’s an organisation called ‘Hair For Happiness’, who work with a few organisations in the United Kingdom. They require a donation of 8 inches, and they send that hair to organisations in the UK, where they’re woven into wigs for children. The donation process is pretty simple, they ask you to send them your donations in a zip-lock bag through post on the address they have provided. Also, do check out the Facebook pages or the websites of these organisations for instructions on how to cut your hair. They ask you to send clean and dry hair, preferably braided before cutting, as loose hair can’t be used for wigs.