From The Chefs Behind EVOO & Shibuya, Comes This Stellar New Restaurant

Plats, which is French for 'plates', is a new restaurant in Shivalik that has charmed us with honest and flavourful plates of food, excellent hospitality, and minimal decor that puts your whole focus on the 'plats' in front of you.

Run by chefs Hanisha Singh and Jamsheed Bhote, the brilliant people behind Tres, Shibuya, and EVOO, Plats has food from around the globe inspired by the chefs' intense love for travel and they use fresh, seasonal produce from organic and hydroponic farms, which is evident as soon as you dig into the food.

For appetizers, we chose the Shroom Buns which had a perfect crust giving way to a smooth truffle mousse and the rocket leaves lent the right balance to the dish. Next came the Chiang Mai Curried Chicken Noodles with a flavourful coconut broth, perfectly cooked chicken, and a spice level that was extremely enjoyable. The textures at play were extremely complimentary. We ended our meal at Plats with the chef-recommended Tiramisu Mille Crepe Cake which was innovative yet very familiar. Special mention: the portions were HUGE! We loved that.

Plats doesn't serve alcohol yet. But they do have non-alcoholic beverages and they make syrups for all of them in-house. We tried the vanilla and rosemary lemonade which was pretty fresh and without any overpowering rosemary flavour. It was a little sweet though, so we asked them nicely and got it fine-tuned.

A theme of green, brown, and grey runs across Plats and we like how non-fussy it is. The music they played was a mix of Latin and jazz for the most parts with a dash of Cardi B thrown in. Plats is open for dining from 12:30 PM - 11 PM.