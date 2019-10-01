Tastebaaz: Deep inside the Rajouri garden, we found this restaurant serving food with great taste. They have outside seatings with humidifier fans. They mainly deliver or caters to your doorsteps. We had their amazing platters and Chicken Patiala, Kadhai paneer with tender bread. The platter can serve 2 or 3. They have wide varieties of snacks in platters. The main course is also good with proper garnishing. Bread is soft and tender.
This Restaurant In Rajouri Offers Some Amazing Platters & Delish Main Course
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: TAGORE GARDEN
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Ambience.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group.
Also On Tastebaaz
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: TAGORE GARDEN
Comments (0)