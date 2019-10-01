This Restaurant In Rajouri Offers Some Amazing Platters & Delish Main Course

Fast Food Restaurants

Tastebaaz

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Near Cambridge School, LIG DDA Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Tastebaaz: Deep inside the Rajouri garden, we found this restaurant serving food with great taste. They have outside seatings with humidifier fans. They mainly deliver or caters to your doorsteps. We had their amazing platters and Chicken Patiala, Kadhai paneer with tender bread. The platter can serve 2 or 3. They have wide varieties of snacks in platters. The main course is also good with proper garnishing. Bread is soft and tender.

What Could Be Better?

Ambience.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group.

