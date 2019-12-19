Play Clan Now Does Benarasi Silk Sarees

Our one-stop-shop for quirky gift items and souvenirs just got an upgrade. Play Clan’s recent collaboration with Ekaya has made way for Nritya—a collection that draws inspiration from the various Indian dance forms like Bharatnatyam, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Kathak, and Kuchipudi.

The collection features beautiful Benarasi silk sarees, and we’re totally digging the rich hues, the hand-woven dance figures, and symbols on them. What about you?

PS: Play Clan has opened a store in Khan Market! Have you checked it out yet?

Price: Starting at INR 24,000 for a saree

