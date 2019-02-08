Indulge In Unique Experiences At The Airport

Plaza Premium Lounge

IGI Airport, New Delhi

Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

You can get so much within this single airport lounge experience at the Plaza Premium Lounge. That’s why it’s one of our favourite unique experiences. You can ride in a limo, stay at a unique in-airport hotel, and enjoy a relaxing spa as you wait for your connecting flight. That’s one of the main reasons why travellers come to the airport early. Not only do they save time, but they can also enjoy a wide range of luxury services. It’s one of the more unique experiences that you can indulge in while going to the actual destination you’ve planned for.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

