With A Huge Balcony & School Themed Decor, This Pocket Friendly In Cp Is Goals!

I visited the odeon social at cp. One of the best cafe with good food and ambience to hang out with friends and family. I loved the ambience, they have school theme and there seating area quite big. And they have a big balcony area and while sitting there you can enjoy the view of Connaught Place. I ordered there chicken pizza, white sauce pasta, chicken platter, chicken momo, oreo shake pot, and cheese nachos. The food was amazing and tasty. The food quantity and quality was perfect. I would definitely recommend this place, you can chit chat and have good food. Their staff service was also good with friendly nature. They have a classy ambience with pocket-friendly.