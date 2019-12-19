Scorpio cafe is a new cafe with outdoor sitting in town serving yummy and delicious food. Their own recipes make this place unique. Taste of food is amazing here. Taste of sandwich is top-notch. The chicken salad here is an absolute delight. In love with their Chicken Club with Ham Sandwich. So yummy and delicious too. Serving delicious freshly made food. So, what you are waiting for? drop by now!
Pocket Friendly Cafe Serving Delicious Food In Mayur Vihar
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 450
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MAYUR VIHAR-I EXT
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Kids, Family
