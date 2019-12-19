Pocket Friendly Cafe Serving Delicious Food In Mayur Vihar

Cafes

Scorpio Cafe

Mayur Vihar Phase - 2, New Delhi
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Durga Complex, G-4, Pocket B, Phase 2, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Scorpio cafe is a new cafe with outdoor sitting in town serving yummy and delicious food. Their own recipes make this place unique. Taste of food is amazing here. Taste of sandwich is top-notch. The chicken salad here is an absolute delight. In love with their Chicken Club with Ham Sandwich. So yummy and delicious too. Serving delicious freshly made food. So, what you are waiting for? drop by now!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Kids, Family

