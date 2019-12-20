Bunk Classes? Drop By This Pocket Friendly Cafe For Killer Comfort Food!

Kaarobaar, a cafe cum restaurant located in Old Rajinder Nagar Delhi (Near Karol Bagh) is serving a large variety of cuisines from Indian and International segment. We were at this place on a weekday and had a party with friends and would like to share my experience as follows; * Food - Obviously the best part about this place will remain good food. An appetizer, one can't compete with their Dahi kababs and the dim sums were equally good too. In mains, their North Indian nonveg platter is a must-try item in which you will get Dal makhani, Chicken and Roti with some raita. The drinks were refreshing and relishing. * Presentation - All items were colourful and Presentation was spot on. One can get a good amount of Insta worthy content for their feed. * Pricing - After food, pricing is one of the best parts of this cafe. the cafe is pocket-friendly the prices are very nominal compared to other cafés. * Ambiance and Location - Though the cafe is not much bigger the way it is decorated is something which makes you think about creativity. 5.0/5.0 to the interior designer. Location is about 1 km from metro station. * Service - A bit slow ( Need some improvement) * Overall - Delicious food, Great Experience, Value for money.