This Faridabad Boutique Does Amazing Hand-painted Suits & Bridal Wear

Polkie is a designer boutique and apparel store in Sector-9, Faridabad that specialises in bridal wear and hand-painted suits for women. A venture started by designers Mittali Jain and Shefali Jain, Polkie has almost 10 years worth of experience and they pride themselves on customising each and every piece according to the client's needs.

Apart from bridal wear and suits, you'll also find lehengas, saris, and Indo-western gowns at Polkie. Their collection is a mix of threadwork, sequins, and dabka work and the colour palette is mostly pastels and English tones. You'll also find fabrics ranging from pure Banarsi, hand-embroidered organza to shibori at Polkie and all of them are specially sourced from Mumbai.

While the prices for the handpainted suits start at INR 5,000, the gowns and the lehengas start at INR 7,000 and INR 20,000, respectively.

Polkie is open from 11 AM - 8 PM on all days and Escorts Mujesar is the nearest metro station.