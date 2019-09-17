We Found A Green Haven In Shahpur Jat With Edgy Clothes & Epic Pizza

Poochki is a two months old studio and cafe in Shahpur Jat that combines everything we love in life: pizza, open and airy spaces, and greens, well, lots of them (both on their menu and within their space).

It definitely is a hidden gem in a warehouse-like space in Shahpur. They've got an outdoor area with wooden tables, creepers and trees, and with enough space for you and your crew to enjoy long conversations and great coffee. It's everything dreamy winter days are made of. The indoor area is again, full of light and air. It has a small shop section on one end, and a cafe on the other.

On the food front, pizza is their star dish (they do have other salads, naan breads and a few desserts on their menu) and comes in variants like Pizza Al Funghi, Classic Margherita, Goan chorizo pizza and more. We opted for Pizza Petto di Pollo (INR 625) which comes with carmelised onions, sliced chicken breast, and fresh arugula leaves. It was a pizza that was crunchy because of the arugula, had the perfect balance of sweet and savoury because of the onions and chicken, and it was just so unbelievably fresh.

Coming to the clothes, you'll find everything from hand block-printed cotton dresses and crop tops (INR 2500 upwards) to silk tunics (starting at INR 5K), jackets, and blouses. We love that these carry funky snow bear, snake, and wheel prints. The fits are also super breezy and comfortable.