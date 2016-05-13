Pool Or Ocean? Choose Either At The Marari Beach Resort

For best effect, turn off your mobile phones, shut down the city-side of your brain and get ready to really unwind the old-school way. Modelled in the style of fishermens’ houses in the area, the cottages here skim the lines of traditional and modern.

Spread across 22 acres, let the coconut trees and ropes guide you to your dwellings. Oh, how we love the brick walls and low-slung thatched roofs with a private sit-out to take in the tropical air. We really could move here!

All the bathrooms {our favourite spots} are inspired by the old Kerala villas, which means that the bath area was built a bit away from the main house. With only the skies above and surrounded by a few plants and small trees in a courtyard, it’s spectacularly fun taking a shower out in the open {forget midnight showers; early morning ones with the golden light of the morning sun filtering through the trees can be equally exotic, you see}.

There’s a few rooms with pools as well {ooh la la}, so kick off some indulgence and romance if you’re living in those.