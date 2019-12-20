Pop Into This Joint For Some Of The Best Sushi In Gurgaon

Lovers of Japanese {and to an extent Chinese} food will find plenty to like here. The menu is versatile, and unlike most places that serve sushi the vegetarians won't feel neglected in any way. From dimsums to curries to sushi to noodles, if Japanese fare is your thing, you're in for a sumptuous treat. I took my parents to this place to introduce them to sushi and to my delight the initiation went great. We ordered California roll, spicy salmon roll, and asparagus tempura roll. The food didn't take long to arrive, beautifully laid out on our table. First, it was a delight for the eyes and then for the tongue. The staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and more than happy to help you. That comes in handy when you're introducing someone new to the cuisine, or are simply having a difficult time arriving at a decision. The ambience is inviting, too. We visited this place on a late Friday afternoon in November when it was virtually empty and found it very cozy.