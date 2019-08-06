After being a popular cafe in Hudson land, Ricos opens yet another outlet in Kamla Nagar, right in front of Hansraj college. This outlet is spacious, with pretty floor and french windows. They have also re-invented their menu and come up with interesting things like Rico- tea, burrito bowls, and breakfast combos. The ultimate dippers and cake jars are a must-try!
This Newly Popped Cafe Has Beautiful Interiors And Amazing Breakfast Combos
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Bae
