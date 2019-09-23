Need New Work Wear? We're Loving This Brand's Crisp, Comfy Shirts & Dresses

If you’re looking for sharp, slick work wear, we’ve found the perfect match. PostFold is in our Little Black Book for semi-formal tops, structured dresses, and wardrobe basics like scoop-neck tees and classic white shirts.



If you’ve shopped way too much at every high street store and are looking for more alternatives (not-run-of-the-mill styles and droopy fits), bookmark PostFold. Their comfy flared pants and tailored dresses are perfect for clocking those long hours. We love that their designs and silhouettes are more on the neutral, clean lines, and fuss-free side.

From chequered tops, pinstripe shirts, and floral printed tops to gingham shirt dresses and crisp shirts in muted tones for men, they’ve got it all covered.

What’s most awesome is that their apparel is reasonably priced too. With shirts starting at INR 899, PostFold is a game changer for everyday modern fashion.