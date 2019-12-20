No waiting for someone to take your order - beer on demand, faster than you can say Uber. With more than ten beers on tap {both domestic and international}, it's a great concept to make me drink way too much.
Hate Shouting For A Drink At The Bar? Pour Your Own Beer At Beer Cafe
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
My belly, after the beer and snacks.
PYOB is available at their DLF Place and CP locations.
Beer Cafe is an old favourite, always well stocked with a variety of bottles and brews on tap. The one in DLF place is a great place to hang with the boys {or ladies} post work, and get some fried snacks and beer.
