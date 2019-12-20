We Can't Stop Gushing Over This Label's Funky Printed Shirts, Shorts & Pants

Prakhar is an Instagram-only clothing store that does the most radiant and funky printed shirts, shorts, jackets, jeans, and pants we've come across in a while.

The eponymous label is run by Prakhar Chauhan who is a textile design graduate from NIFT Delhi and has a natural inclination towards prints and bright colours. All the clothes at Prakhar are designed by him from scratch - starting from sketches to the final printed patterns and you'll find a host of animals, flowers, and skulls printed on them. Owning a garment from Prakhar is sure to turn heads and we really like how he's also incorporated scribble art and trippy patterns into the clothes. And it's all unisex. Yayy!

Prakhar uses handwoven cotton or silk for his shirts and embellishes them with coconut shell buttons or mother of pearl ones, while the jackets are made of polyester velvet, with a reversible option. We love how their shirts are extremely breezy and boxy, and feature a range of styles from kimono sleeves to Hawaiin collars. All the clothes at Prakhar are made to order, so you don't have to worry about sizes and the turnaround time is approximately 7 - 10 days.

Prices for Prakhar's shirts, jeans, and pants start at INR 3,500 while the shorts are priced at INR 2,000. If you wish to own one of Prakhar's edgy jackets, then be prepared to shell out INR 5,000.

You can only order Prakhar's clothes through Instagram DM's for now. Their handle is @prxkhxr.