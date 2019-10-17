This Gurgaon Restaurant Is An F&B Campus & Serves Killer Fusion Food

Sector 29’s Prankster is stealing the show with its impressive design elements, funky light installations, and stellar food. It's India’s first F&B Campus. Spread over 10,000 sq. ft., Prankster is Gurgaon’s largest restaurant, and also, an innovative one.

Walk up a flight of stairs and through a narrow corridor that takes you back in time to when you were young, wild and free (a.k.a. college). If only our college had looked like this, though.

The restaurant opens to a library, complete with bookshelves, and some of the most amazing light installations we’ve seen. There’s a Mixology Lab, a Hostel Room (that you can book for a small party), a Classroom, an Amphitheatre, a Canteen and even a Parking Lot. Each of these spaces is a unique dining area with funky elements. There’s a jeep (we were lucky enough to eat in the back seat) and a food truck parked outside, and you’re welcome to sip your drink on comfy scooters that double up as sofas.

Prankster has introduced a new kind of cuisine, and they call it Progressive Nostalgia. Think of all your favourite comfort food, but served in a unique manner. Other than modern Indian, Prankster also offers cuisines like Italian, American, Thai, and Chinese.

We tried the Rampuri Ghosht here which was tender and flavourful, served with a quirky variant of the sheermal. Sambar Capuccino With Dosa Papad and The Prankster Signature Cocktail are other things we absolutely loved. We definitely recommend ending your meal with the Rose Kheer, as you allow the chef to put on a little show for you as well (it involves liquid nitrogen and rose petals, but we won’t say much more).

There's ample parking space available around Prankster and since it's an experiential place, they don't offer home delivery. Also, if you're looking to travel by metro, then IFFCO Chowk is the nearest metro station.