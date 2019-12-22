OMG! Prateek Kuhad Is Coming To Delhi For His Winter Tour

YES! As Prateek Kuhad himself has said on Instagram, "It’s finally happening!" And he is talking about his India tour that kicks off in October. Delhi is the last pit-stop on this Winter Tour 2019 list, and we cannot keep calm.

For those of you who haven't watched him perform yet, this singer-songwriter-serenader cannot be missed. And if you have, you know you've got to be at the gig happening on December 22nd at Kalagram, The Garden of Five Senses. The tickets are now live on Insider for INR 1499 (Gold) and INR 1999 (Platinum).

We honestly can't wait to get our passes and to watch him sing hits like Be At Ease, Tum Jab Paas and Raat Razi, over and over. And also Tune Kaha, and Oh Love. Something tells us, he will sing these, so start blushing already!

But before that, get those tickets before they run out.

When: December 22

Where: Kalagram, The Garden Of Five Senses