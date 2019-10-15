Weekend Chills At Adda 126!

Adda 126 lives up to its name, it’s rustic looks and college canteen vibes makes it a great place to hangout for youngsters. From wall arts to sitting furniture, everything is curated with craft, giving the place contemporary vibes. The place is the best choice to host a pre-Diwali party and enjoy festive chilling. Besides, when it comes to the food the place serves the best variety including fritters, soups, salads, momos, nachos, hummus platters, Lebanese platters, Tamatar Tulsi Bruschetta, Butter Chicken Fondue and wholesome main courses dishes like Biryani, Dal Tiffin and more. However, the biggest highlight of this place is the Mirch Malai kebabs and Alfredo Chicken Pasta. Addition to this, they have a variety of beverages. Surprisingly, they also serve popsicles. And one can enjoy the place best at weekends with live music frequently happening at this place. So don’t sit back this weekend and head to Adda 126!