Not For The Faint-Hearted - Burger With The Spiciest Chilli In the World!

Sardarbuksh Coffee & Co. had been lingering in my head for a while now, courtesy to the numerous recommendations flowing from the known people around. Am glad I finally came across one of its outlets during one of my evening strolls. What I had : Pangebaaz burger (burger with a challenge) - Aptly named as it contains one of the spiciest chilli in the world 'the Bhut jolokia'. Originating in Assam and also referred as ghost chilli with Scoville scale of 1,041,427 SHU is a delight for the spice lovers out there. Hence, this one definitely becomes a great contender to be the spiciest burger out there in the city. Ingredients: Veg/chicken patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, Bhut jolokia mayo, mayo. Peri Peri fries: Triple fried fries with peri-peri spices. Hot Coffee. Right from the service, pricing to everything ordered was really satisfying, itching to go back there soon. If you love outside sitting areas with attentive servers and personal assistance given by the owner, do visit their Panscheel park outlet.