This Pretty Space Has Amazing Food With Insta Worthy Decors

Yesterday I with my friends visited Diggin and our experience was quite good. The place serves the perfect backgrounds for your Instagram worthy pictures. What we ordered was : Farmer's Fresh Veggie Pizza - The pizza had a thin crust and was perfectly topped with broccoli, tomatoes, jalapeños, capsicum, sauce, and cheese. This one is a must try to enhance your taste buds. Cheesy jalapeño balls: The balls were crispy and served with dip. Though I found the quantity really less although the taste was good. Well, one of my friends ordered a cucumber smoothie tasted really good. Also, they own a doggo who is a little lazy but who doesn't love dogs😍❤️ P.S. The service is also fine and yes, they have indoor as well as outdoor seating.