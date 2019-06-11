Beautiful Desserts & Pretty Decor: This Bakery Has It All

So this home baker has just opened up her bakery 'Cocopots' in the heart of Kamla Nagar. Her cakes are delicious, her bakery is beautiful and the variety it offers is immense. From cakes to brownies to cake pops to even savoury dishes, everything is made with love and care. The seating is enough for at least 30 people and is a good option to celebrate kids' birthday parties. Also, do not forget to try their Butter chicken pizza and Mac n Cheese pizza while you are there.