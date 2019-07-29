Pretty Pastel Interiors With Delicious Italian Food At Sweet Obsession

Sweet Obsession in its new avatar, has opened up it's Cafe and Cake Shop at South Point Mall Gurgaon. As you step in, you are sure to be enchanted by the pretty, frilly, lacy English Tea Parlour interiors and Alice in Wonderland feel. Delicate Chinaware on the tables, lacy curtains, vintage decor accents in pastel shades is sure to steal your heart. They even have a faux fireplace which gives it a warm and cosy look. Add to that, their scrumptious range of confectionery and cakes, which we have been having since the time they were outside Garden Estate and then Dlf phase 1 market. Their extensive menu has an array of delicious pasta, pizzas, sandwiches, salads, milkshakes, and smoothies. They have a cute little party place on the first floor with comfy sofas and cushions, carrying on the pastel colour combinations which they have on the lower floor. If you want to get away from the maddening crowd, for your moment of peace, with fabulous food thrown in for good measure, check this place out I'm sure you will love it!