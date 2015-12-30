Pretty Organisers for Your Trinkets at Pretty Please Me

Pretty Please Me just opened a new outlet in Hauz Khas Village; this tiny L-shaped store has a vintage theme, and is in a bright pink shade with teal accents. Your next visit to HKV just got more colourful!

Where: 24/2, Hauz Khas Village {Next to Dang and Love Birds}; 1st Floor, Next to Amici Café, Select Citywalk, Saket

Contact: +91 9873388870

Timings: 10.30am – 10.30pm

Price: Starting at INR 300