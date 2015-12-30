Pretty Please Me makes boxes and storage products that are not just useful, but pretty enough to work as decor items.
Pretty Organisers for Your Trinkets at Pretty Please Me
- Upwards: ₹ 100
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
Organise is the magic word
From jewellery boxes, utility trays, scarf hangers, cookie jars, and more, Pretty Please Me seems to be doing organising just right. Their butterfly cake holders, jewellery organisers, and lipstick stands are a few of our faves from their collection. Before you get to the actual products though, it’s usually the gorgeous colours that catch your attention. Teals, pastel pinks, limes, powder blues, tangerine—these colours can tempt you from far off.
Such is custom
If you have something specific in mind that isn’t present in their collection, they can do a bit of customising for you. Not able to make up your mind about what you want? You can even share images of your house, and they’re happy to give you suggestions.
New in store
Pretty Please Me just opened a new outlet in Hauz Khas Village; this tiny L-shaped store has a vintage theme, and is in a bright pink shade with teal accents. Your next visit to HKV just got more colourful!
Where: 24/2, Hauz Khas Village {Next to Dang and Love Birds}; 1st Floor, Next to Amici Café, Select Citywalk, Saket
Contact: +91 9873388870
Timings: 10.30am – 10.30pm
Price: Starting at INR 300
