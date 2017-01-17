Always Wanted To Wear Print-On-Print? Khyati Pande Rocks At Mixing ‘Em

Mixing prints {bold ones, especially} is something we leave for big fashion stylists, solely because we’re absolutely no good at it. We had almost given up hope of ever getting it right, let alone mastering it, when we found Itr.

They’ve taken checks, vintage florals, tartan, ikat, Aztec, and stripes, and put them together {in single pieces of clothing as well as by layering pieces}. If we did it, the result would be disastrous, but when Khyati pulls it off, the results are stunning.

Kimono cape dresses, long shirts, flared overcoats, dual overcoats, garden dresses, cape shirts, and shawl jackets—the collection is full of many beauties. This Floral Grid Shirt is our favourite. What about you?