When we took our Jack Russell pup for a bath to Red Paws, we didn't know how the staff would react to his insane energy and general craziness. It was his first time getting some 'grooming' and Red Paws was great. Their staff was patient and well trained, and very gentle managing him through all his twisting, turning, jumping and barking. Our pup had a nice brushing, followed by a bath with Isle of Dogs shampoo & conditioner {recommended by groomers on the internet} and finally a nail trim. It was a stress-free experience for us dog owners, and our pup went home smelling wonderful, with soft, shining, clean fur. We paid about INR 500 for the service.
Get Professional & Caring Pet Grooming Services At Red Paws For Your Hyper Pups
Pet Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 200
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
What's My Pro Tip?
Make an appointment beforehand, and consult with the folks running Red Paws. They are very knowledgeable and transparent about what kind of grooming works best for your pet.
It's located inside Hauz Khas village, which means there will be a bit of pet walking & climbing stairs involved.
