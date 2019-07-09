Protect The Skin You’re In With Mama Earth's

Keep calm and be sun smart with Mama Earth's all-new ultralight Indian sunscreen with SPF 50 and the goodness of turmeric and orange oil to provide your skin with the most effective protection against harsh UVA and UVB rays, for up to 6 hours. Do you know what’s awesome about it? It is paraben free, organic, deeply nourishing and allergy free. Just perfect for our Indian skin tone. What are you waiting for? Go get yours from Amazon today!