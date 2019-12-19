Pudding & Pie for an Assortment of Cakes & Desserts

The first thing we tried was the Arabian Honey Cake {that was recommended}, and were pleasantly surprised by its moist, crumbly base and crunchy honey-coated almond topping. We even liked the Blueberry Cheesecake, which was quite light and flavourful. The Walnut & Cinnamon Cake, on the other hand, was a bit dry and didn’t quite tick all the right boxes.

Cakes apart, their menu consists of a large number of dessert options, including Caramel Custard, Sticky Date Pudding Pie, and Ginger Marmalade Torte. Keep in mind that some of their cakes and desserts are made to order so make sure you inform them at least a day in advance.