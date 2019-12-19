Located in a discreet corner of the Dwarka Sector-10 market, Pudding & Pie may be easy to miss, but deserves a visit for its wide collection of cakes and freshly-baked desserts.
Pudding & Pie for an Assortment of Cakes & Desserts
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
Shortcut
A creamy order
The first thing we tried was the Arabian Honey Cake {that was recommended}, and were pleasantly surprised by its moist, crumbly base and crunchy honey-coated almond topping. We even liked the Blueberry Cheesecake, which was quite light and flavourful. The Walnut & Cinnamon Cake, on the other hand, was a bit dry and didn’t quite tick all the right boxes.
Cakes apart, their menu consists of a large number of dessert options, including Caramel Custard, Sticky Date Pudding Pie, and Ginger Marmalade Torte. Keep in mind that some of their cakes and desserts are made to order so make sure you inform them at least a day in advance.
Watch that waistline {or not}
For those of you looking for guilt-free indulgence, you can pick from their selection of sugar-free options, such as Devil’s Chocolate Pudding, Fruit Trifle Pudding and Carrot Cake. They even make ice cream desserts like Coffee Mocha Ice Cream and Mocha Sludge Pudding, in case you’re up for a full-on calorie overload instead. Just don’t blame us.
Where: GF 1, Wadhwa Complex, Plot 5, Sector 10, Dwarka; for a list of outlets, click here.
Nearest Metro Station: Dwarka Sector 10
Price: Cake slices starting at INR 60; desserts & cakes starting at INR 550 per kg
Contact: +91 9999896209
Follow them on Facebook here.
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: PUNJABI BAGH
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: JANAK PURI EAST
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: JANAK PURI EAST
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: PUNJABI BAGH
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: JANAK PURI EAST
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: JANAK PURI EAST
Comments (0)