Upcycle & Customise Your Old Outfits With This Sustainable Fashion Service

Sustainable, slow fashion isn't just a trend; it's the only way forward. And mirroring that belief is Punah, a new, sustainable fashion service that upcycles, restores, and customises your old outfits. Amazing, right?

Punah, which is Hindi for 'afresh', believes in the circular cycle of fashion where you buy an outfit, wear it, restore it and repeat the process. How do they restore it, you ask? Well, they use techniques like patchwork, embroidery, colouring and de-colouring, and concealment on the outfits that you give them and come around with a piece that has been customised for you.

You can choose to get shirts, tees, denims, dresses or any outfit made out of natural fabric (cotton, silk, linen, denim, etc.) upcycled from them. All you have to do is send them a picture of your outfit, fill out a form, brainstorm over design ideas, ship out your old garment to them (they're based out of Jaipur), and just sit back for your piece to come in. The sample designs of restored denims on Punah's website and Instagram account (@punah.co) look fabulous and truly one-of-a-kind.

Punah works with local artisans, pays them fair wages, and helps reduce pollution with its services. They are also open for collaboration with designers from around the world and you can read more about that on Punah's website. Can it get any cooler? Of course! Punah ships worldwide so you can even customise gifts for your loved ones around the globe.

They currently offer the restoration services in three packages: silver (INR 2,000 - INR 3,500), gold (INR 3,500 - 5,000), and premium (INR 5,000 - INR 7,000) and you can choose one as per your customisation requirements. While we know that the prices are a little steep, the fact that you get a bespoke garment and get to save the environment in the process kind of justifies it.