North Indian Delicacies Only At House Of Punjab

House Of Punjab is quite a decent place in Rajouri Garden with lovely chicken delicacies. Loved their Aata chicken which was nicely marinated, flavourful indeed and soft. Butter chicken was just yummy, creamy tomato gravy. Daal makhani was smokey and creamy. Best was cooker meat, soft meat with lively aroma and taste to die for. Delicious to have. Chicken seekh kebab was also soft. Achari chap was a bit spicy but delicious. Paneer tikka was lovely, soft paneer chunks with mild marination. Gulab jamun was yummy too. So guys, drop by this place soon!