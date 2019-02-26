The taste and service at Baljeet's Amritsari Koolcha is amazing! Along with their unlimited sabzi, raita and onions. The way they serve is great. One plate can easily fill your tummy! I would highly suggest people to check out this pocket-friendly place!
This Place In Paschim Vihar Serves Some Delicious Punjabi Cuisines
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: PEERA GARHI
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
