This Place In Paschim Vihar Serves Some Delicious Punjabi Cuisines

img-gallery-featured
Delivery Services

Baljeet's Amritsari Koolcha

Paschim Vihar, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

BG-8, Shop 13, DDA Market, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The taste and service at Baljeet's Amritsari Koolcha is amazing! Along with their unlimited sabzi, raita and onions. The way they serve is great. One plate can easily fill your tummy! I would highly suggest people to check out this pocket-friendly place!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Other Outlets

Baljeet's Amritsari Koolcha

Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi
4.0

Aggarwal Millenium, G-36, Tower 1, Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi

image-map-default
Delivery Services

Baljeet's Amritsari Koolcha

Paschim Vihar, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

BG-8, Shop 13, DDA Market, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

Other Outlets

Baljeet's Amritsari Koolcha

Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi
4.0

Aggarwal Millenium, G-36, Tower 1, Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi

image-map-default