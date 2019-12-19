Delicious Food At Gupta Foods Gives You All The Homemade Feels

The food at Gupta Foods tastes gives you all the homemade feels! The price is reasonable and quantities of the foods are also enough. They serve Mojito as well which gives a great refreshing taste. We started from Paneer Tikka as the starter and then we tried Malai Chaap Gravy, Tandoori Roti with Butter Paneer. In the end, we ordered One Sweet Lassi and one Watermelon Mojito which were the best.