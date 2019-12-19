Get Your Fill of Haleem at Purani Dilli Restaurant

Purani Dilli Restaurant is meant for meat cravings. The haleem here is one of best we’ve had- slow cooked, the meat is subjected to heat for so long that it falls off the bones and becomes a tender, almost pasty texture. And paired with the sheermal, it makes for a decadent meal.

The chicken korma and nihari too, have gained quite the reputation for themselves and are worth at least a peck, if not more. Another dish we keep hearing about is the Changezi Chicken- next on our bucket list.

If you’re still left wanting for more meat, order the keema paratha without any hesitation.