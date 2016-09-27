Nail Alert: Ciate London Launches In India!

It’s time to give all your nail paints a rest, because Ciate London has officially launched in India via Nykaa {no surprises there}. This London brand is known for its pretty nail-paint pots {with its cute bow packaging} in almost every possible colour under the sun. The price range may be on the higher end, but we aren’t complaining as the quality is to die for. And let’s be honest; we’ve always wanted to own these thanks to all the nailpaint goals Pinterest has set for us!

Apart from their nail paint pots, Ciate also offers a wide range of liquid lipsticks as well as eye-shadow sticks. We’re definitely adding some to our shopping carts!

What we’re loving: The matte top coat, their fast dry top coat, and their Marula cuticle oil {for weak and thin nails}

Where: Buy it online here

Price: Starting at INR 950