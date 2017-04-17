The Beer Cafe has introduced a great wall of awesomeness! With temperatures rising, PYOB is a uniquely interactive way to pour a chilled glass of beer. The Beer Cafe; in a first of its kind, is using technology to take drinking experience to next level. All you gotta do is download the PYOB app, head to The Beer cafe and pour yourself from a range of beers; wheat, pilsner, lagers or stouts. Oh, and you will have Brewbucks {our kinda money} in your app wallet, which you can spend as you pour. They have the largest variety of brews; 16 at Saket and 12 at the CP Outlet.
PYOB At The Beer Cafe Is The Coolest Way To Drink Beer This Summer
Pubs
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
Anything Else?
No service charge is applicable as you are your own bartender {the stuff of dreams}. You get 25 seconds for your perfect pour and session expires after that. So people, #PourItLikeYouOwnIt.
